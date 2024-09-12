Thursday, September 12, 2024
Detained PTI MNAs produced in in NA session

Web Desk
1:44 PM | September 12, 2024
National

Ten detained MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were presented in the National Assembly to participate in the ongoing session.

Escorted by a large contingent of Islamabad police, the lawmakers were handed over to the acting Sergeant-at-Arms upon arrival at Parliament House.

The PTI members in custody include Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zain Qureshi, Sher Afzal Marwat, Malik Owais Jhakar, Malik Amir Dogar, Ahmad Chatha, Zubair Khan Wazir, Syed Ahmad Ali Shah, Syed Naseem Ali Shah, and Yousaf Khan. All are currently under police custody and physical remand.

Their appearance in Parliament was made possible after National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq issued production orders for their participation.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah is presiding over the session.

During the proceedings, Federal Minister Owais Laghari, who attended the session wearing a mask, revealed that he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but had not yet been tested. Some parliamentarians raised concerns, prompting the Deputy Speaker to advise Laghari to undergo testing. He was then asked to leave the session as a precaution.

Web Desk

National

