Bahawalpur commissioner pledges comprehensive measures for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur division Commissioner Nadir Chatha emphasised that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) serves as a guiding light for all scholars. He noted that the teachings of Sarwar-e- Kunain advocate for maintaining social harmony and mutual respect through both words and actions. During a review meeting on the arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, Commissioner Chatha assured that all resources will be dedicated to celebrating the occasion with the utmost religious devotion and respect. The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal, DPO Bahawalnagar Naseebullah Khan, as well as divisional and district peace committee members. Deputy commissioners Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhawan and Khurram Parvez joined via video link. Commissioner Chatha urged scholars to promote the teachings of the beloved Prophet (PBUH) from their pulpit and minarets. He announced that on 12 Rabi-u-Awwal, the districts of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan will host a vibrant lighting competition, with both public and private buildings adorned with electric lanterns. The commissioner stressed the importance of maintaining peace and order during the celebrations. Additionally, largescale tree planting will be conducted by the Central Milad Committee. RPO Rai Babar Saeed assured that processions and gatherings on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal will be securely managed, with a special traffic plan in place to ensure smooth flow and safety. The deputy commissioners of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan provided updates on their districts’ preparations for the celebrations. All participating scholars pledged their commitment to celebrating Eid Milad-ul-Nabi with reverence and to uphold a peaceful atmosphere.