Barrister Saif confirms KP CM Gandapur's meeting with establishment

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif confirmed on Thursday that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had a meeting with the Establishment earlier this week.

According to Saif, the meeting took place on Monday night after the Establishment initiated contact with the Chief Minister. He added that discussions focused on the province's security situation and the overall political climate.

Saif also emphasized that CM Gandapur stood by his statements made during a public rally in Sangjani, with the entire party offering its support. He further accused the government of attempting to create divisions between the Establishment and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

