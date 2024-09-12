Thursday, September 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Barrister Saif confirms KP CM Gandapur's meeting with establishment

Barrister Saif confirms KP CM Gandapur's meeting with establishment
Web Desk
12:15 PM | September 12, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif confirmed on Thursday that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had a meeting with the Establishment earlier this week.

According to Saif, the meeting took place on Monday night after the Establishment initiated contact with the Chief Minister. He added that discussions focused on the province's security situation and the overall political climate.

Saif also emphasized that CM Gandapur stood by his statements made during a public rally in Sangjani, with the entire party offering its support. He further accused the government of attempting to create divisions between the Establishment and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1726118919.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024