Child killed as mentally ill woman pushes him into drain

KARACHI - A mentally ill woman escaped by throwing her child into the drain in Old Golimar, area of Karachi after which the child’s body was removed from the drain this morning. According to the police, it is initially known that on Tuesday a mentally ill woman threw the child in the drain and ran away. Child named Haider’s father called the police helpline and informed them about the situation. After this an operation was started to search for the child in the drain. The police said that the eight-yearold boy who fell into the drain and went missing last night could not be found because of the darkness of the night, the rapid flow of water in the drain and the garbage. According to the police, the operation to search for the child was resumed this morning during which the body of the child was recovered.