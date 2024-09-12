CM Khailta Punjab Games to award over Rs80 million in prize money

LAHORE - The Chief Minister Khailta Punjab Games, the largest sporting event in Punjab’s history, will offer more than Rs 80 million in prize money to participating athletes. This was revealed by Director General Sports Punjab, Pervez Iqbal, during a meeting at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. The meeting discussed various aspects, features, and preparations for the upcoming games, which aim to promote sports across the province. In attendance were Director Admin Dr. M Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Deputy Directors Zahoor Ahmed, Ata ur Rehman, and other key officials. Addressing the participants, DG Sports Punjab emphasized that the Khailta Punjab Games will be organized in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. “This mega event will kick off in the last week of this month,” he announced, adding that more than 5,000 athletes from registered clubs across Punjab will compete in the games. “Exciting competitions will be held from the intertehsil level all the way to the provincial level.” Providing further details, he stated that the games will feature twelve different sports at the district and divisional levels, while six key sports—athletics, cricket, badminton, football, hockey, and kabaddi— will be contested at the tehsil level.