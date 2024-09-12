Thursday, September 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commercial vehicles impounded for using LPG cylinders in Muzaffargarh

APP
September 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -  Traffic Police have impounded over a dozen vehicles and imposed fine on many others for using illegal LPG cylinders on commercial vehicles putting public lives at risk during a crackdown launched across the district on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the DSP Traffic Mehr Zaffar Hayyat, the traffic police launched a crackdown against vehicles using LPG cylinders. The team checked various vehicles and impounded over a dozen vehicles for using illegal LPG cylinder, while heavy fine was imposed on many other vehicles over violations.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Mehr Zaffar Hayyat said that government has already imposed ban on using LPG cylinders in commercial and other vehicles. He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination as it was the matter of public safety. He urged masses to cooperate with traffic police and follow the traffic rules.

Khanewal admin enhances security, arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1726031946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024