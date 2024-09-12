Committee formed to improve KP electricity transmission

Peshawar - To enhance the efficiency of the electricity transmission system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the HR Finance Committee has been established to manage the administrative and financial affairs of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC), a first in the province’s history.

The committee’s proposals include appointing experienced senior officers in relevant fields and developing a business model for the company to facilitate practical work on upcoming projects.

The 10th board of directors meeting of KPT&GC was chaired by Chairman Board Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan. The meeting was attended by the company’s Chief Executive Muhammad Ayub, advisor power Tila Muhammad, Special Secretary Energy Irfan Ullah, Additional Secretaries Shah Fahad and Abdul Haseeb, Additional Secretary Finance Asif Rasheed, Chief P&D Kamran Khan, Director HR & Admin PEDO Mohammad Idrees, and Deputy Secretary Energy Ijaz Khan.

During the meeting, progress on staff appointments and financial matters was reviewed. Chairman Nisar Ahmad Khan emphasized the need for adherence to laws regarding vehicle purchases and other essentials. He noted that the company could achieve significant improvements in the electricity system of the province.

Nisar Ahmad Khan also expressed his commitment to transmitting affordable electricity from completed PEDO projects through the new system, which he said would be a significant achievement for the province. The Board of Directors approved the additional charge of company secretary for Deputy Secretary Energy Ijaz Khan.