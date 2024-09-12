Countering India’s Proxy War

In the evolving landscape of global conflict, traditional warfare is increasingly giving way to Fifth-Generation Warfare (5GW), a paradigm that emphasizes non-kinetic means such as information manipulation, cyber warfare, and the use of proxies. Pakistan, with its complex geopolitical situation and historical rivalries, particularly with India, finds itself at the forefront of this modern form of conflict. India’s alleged use of proxy war tactics against Pakistan has necessitated a multifaceted response that addresses both domestic and international challenges. This article explores how Pakistan can effectively counter India’s proxy war strategies within the framework of 5GW.

Proxy warfare, a key component of 5GW, involves the indirect engagement of an adversary by supporting non-state actors, insurgent groups, or using other means to destabilize a target country. For Pakistan, the threat from India is often perceived in the form of support to insurgent groups in Balochistan, involvement in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), and the alleged orchestration of terrorist activities across its territory. This type of warfare blurs the lines between state and nonstate actors, making it difficult to identify the aggressor and respond effectively. To counter India’s proxy war efforts, Pakistan must focus on building internal resilience through a combination of security measures, social cohesion, and strategic communication, while drastically improving the socio-economic environment to develop confidence in the sitting political government.

A robust intelligence apparatus is essential for identifying and neutralizing proxy threats before they materialize. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has a long history of countering both internal and external threats. However, in the context of 5GW, it is imperative to further enhance intelligence capabilities, particularly in areas like cyber surveillance, data analytics, and counterintelligence operations. By improving the ability to track and disrupt the financial and logistical networks that support proxy groups, Pakistan can undermine their operational effectiveness.

Proxy wars often exploit socio-economic disparities and grievances. In regions like Balochistan, where insurgent activity is a significant concern, it is crucial to address the root causes of discontent. Pakistan must invest in development projects, improve infrastructure, and ensure equitable distribution of resources to foster a sense of inclusion and loyalty to the state. The Pakistan Army is undertaking significant nation-building projects in health, education, and road development to gain the confidence of the Baloch and Pashtun brothers. The ongoing projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provide a strategic opportunity to uplift these regions economically, reducing the appeal of insurgent groups that might be backed by external forces.

India’s alleged proxy efforts often aim to exacerbate ethnic, sectarian, and religious divides within Pakistan. To counter this, the government must promote a strong national identity that transcends these divisions. This can be achieved through educational reforms that emphasize national unity, media campaigns that foster a sense of belonging, and cultural initiatives that celebrate Pakistan’s diverse heritage. Additionally, countering extremist narratives through religious moderation and dialogue is crucial. By delegitimizing the ideologies that fuel insurgency and terrorism, Pakistan can reduce the influence of proxy groups.

In the digital age, cyber warfare is a critical component of 5GW. Pakistan needs to bolster its cybersecurity infrastructure to defend against cyber-attacks that can disrupt critical systems, spread disinformation, or steal sensitive data. Establishing a national cybersecurity framework that includes public-private partnerships, regular audits, and real- time threat intelligence sharing can help protect against these threats. Additionally, controlling the information environment is vital. Pakistan must counter disinformation campaigns by promoting accurate and positive narratives both domestically and internationally. Social media platforms can be leveraged to engage the public, debunk false information, and project Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues.

Beyond its borders, Pakistan must engage in strategic diplomacy and legal warfare to counter India’s proxy war efforts on the international stage. Building and maintaining strong diplomatic relationships is key to countering international isolation and presenting Pakistan’s narrative to the world. Pakistan should continue to strengthen its ties with key allies, particularly China and its neighbours, who play a pivotal role in the region through initiatives like CPEC. Additionally, Pakistan’s engagement with countries in the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond can help build coalition support that counters Indian influence. NATO allies, for example, face similar threats from hybrid activities targeting political institutions, public opinion, and security. A joint strategy with neighbouring countries like Iran, China, and Turkey can help counter these challenges.

Diplomatic efforts should also focus on international forums such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). By actively participating in these organizations and highlighting the challenges posed by India’s proxy warfare tactics, Pakistan can garner international support and build pressure against state-sponsored terrorism or destabilizing activities.

Legal warfare, or lawfare, is an increasingly important aspect of 5GW. Pakistan can leverage international law to challenge India’s actions, particularly in forums like the International Court of Justice (ICJ) or the UN Human Rights Council. For example, Pakistan can present evidence of India’s alleged involvement in sponsoring terrorism and insurgency within its borders, seeking international condemnation and sanctions. This legal approach not only legitimizes Pakistan’s grievances but also puts India on the defensive, forcing it to respond to international scrutiny.

Soft power is an essential tool for shaping global perceptions. Pakistan should invest in cultural diplomacy, promoting its rich heritage, art, literature, and music on the global stage. This can be complemented by public diplomacy initiatives that engage international audiences, particularly in the West, to counter the negative stereotypes often associated with Pakistan.

Educational exchanges, tourism promotion, and humanitarian assistance are other avenues through which Pakistan can enhance its global image. By projecting a positive and progressive image internationally, Pakistan can counterbalance any negative narratives promoted by India or other adversaries.

Countering India’s proxy war against Pakistan requires a holistic and proactive approach that integrates domestic resilience with international diplomacy. Pakistan must continue to strengthen its internal security apparatus, promote social cohesion, and counter extremist narratives. Simultaneously, it must engage in strategic diplomacy, legal warfare, and soft power projection to shape global perceptions and build alliances.

In the complex and evolving landscape of Fifth-Generation Warfare, Pakistan’s success will depend on its ability to adapt to new threats, leverage its strengths, and maintain a clear and consistent narrative both at home and abroad. By doing so, Pakistan can not only counter India’s proxy war efforts but also position itself as a resilient and influential player on the global stage. However, this is only possible if the Government of Pakistan harmonises all national resources to counter the enemy narrative and strengthen the bond between the security forces and the people. General Asim Munir, COAS, has demonstrated a strong commitment to eliminating terrorism from Pakistan through intelligence-based operations (IBOs) targeting terrorists and their facilitators. To completely root out terrorism, a coordinated national effort is required by all state institutions, with the following in mind:

The Foreign Office must proactively approach the USA, the European Union, China, and the OIC with concrete evidence of how the Indian government and RAW support the BLA, BLF, and TTP to destabilise Pakistan.

A strong decision-making delegation should be sent to Afghanistan to remind the Taliban interim government to honour its commitment not to allow terrorist organisations to use Afghan soil for infiltration into Pakistan.

A delegation with strong communication skills and credibility should be sent to Balochistan to engage with leaders of the Baloch National Party and others who recognise Pakistan’s constitution, offering an economic package to address socio- economic issues under strict supervision by a federal and provincial team.

The criminal justice system should be improved to expedite cases of criminals and terrorists to set an example and deter future threats.

Given the public’s dissatisfaction with the current political government due to price hikes, particularly in petroleum and gas, the government must divert at least half of the allocated 15 billion development funds to provide relief in energy prices, revive the textile and garments industry, and address unemployment.

Full-scale intelligence-based operations (IBOs) against terrorists should continue against those refusing to recognise Pakistan’s constitution and engaging in violence against security forces and civilians. Finally, the entire nation must unite behind the armed forces to defeat the external and internal enemies under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” initiative, ensuring a united front against any attempts to divide the people and the military.

Brigadier (R) Haris Nawaz

The writer is a defence and security analyst. He can be reached at Harisnawaz01@ hotmail.com