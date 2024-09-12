Court removes terror charges from Ichhra Bazaar incident case

Significant developments have emerged in the case of a woman assaulted in Lahore’s Ichhra area over her attire.

During a hearing, Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Arshad Javed ordered the removal of terrorism charges, directing the case to be transferred to the Session Court for trial.

The police have charged Altamash Saqlain, Nadeem, Muhammad Ali alias Chand Butt, Malik Khurram Shehzad, and Adil Sarwar in connection with the incident, while accusations against Khalid Mahmood Khalid, Aleem Uddin, and Allama Saqib Ali have been dropped.

The incident took place at Ichhra market, where a woman, shopping with her husband, was surrounded by a mob accusing her of blasphemy. The accusations arose due to her attire, which featured Arabic script with the word "Halwa." The case was registered at the Ichhra Police Station.