Thursday, September 12, 2024
Dar reaffirms Pakistan's environmental commitment at maritime conference

Web Desk
12:24 PM | September 12, 2024
National

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to environmental sustainability, emphasizing the country's vulnerability to climate change. Speaking at the International Maritime Business and Finance Conference in Islamabad on Thursday, Dar outlined Pakistan's efforts to modernize its maritime sectors.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted advancements in the fisheries and shipbreaking industries, focusing on the adoption of advanced technology and sustainable practices. He also underscored the significant investment potential in Pakistan's port sector, noting that several terminals are already operated by international groups.

Dar emphasized the government's vision of transforming Pakistan's ports into hubs for regional and international trade, presenting promising opportunities for both local and foreign investors.

