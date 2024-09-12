Defence Minister Khawaja Asif criticizes KP CM, emphasizes parliamentary supremacy

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, condemned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s remarks about holding direct talks with Afghanistan, labeling it a direct threat to the federation.

Asif stressed that no province has the authority to engage in foreign diplomacy and commended National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s efforts to maintain parliamentary supremacy. He emphasized the need to uphold the traditions set by the Speaker, particularly in issuing production orders for detained members, a right denied during the PTI government.

The Minister further highlighted victimization by the previous PTI government, citing the arrests of key political figures such as Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Nawaz, and others in false cases. He called for promoting a culture of tolerance in politics.

In response, Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub expressed gratitude to Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for issuing production orders, while former Speaker Asad Qaiser raised concerns over alleged victimization of PTI members and called for an all-party committee to address the issue.

Rana Ansar also raised concerns about the lack of implementation of minimum wage laws, particularly for female workers.