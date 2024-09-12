District Council Jamshoro approves Rs 160 million development schemes

HYDERABAD - The Chairman of the district council Jamshoro Sohail Ahmed Shoro chaired a meeting of the council. During the session, development schemes worth approximately Rs 160 million for the year 2024-25 were approved unanimously by the council members. According to a handout issued on Wednesday, the Vice Chairman Amanullah Shahani, Chief Officer Dr. Kailash Kumar Kewlani, Accounts Officer Pervez Ahmed Baloch and members Dr. Bhawan Mal, Bhagwan Das, Hakim Khan Nohani and other officials attended the meeting. The council members presented various plans of clean water supply, education, healthcare, employment and crime prevention in their respective areas. The chairman Sohail Ahmed Shoro assured them that their issues would be addressed.