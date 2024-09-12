Dy Speaker distributes Kissan Card to farmers in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar distributed Kissan Card to farmers at the Agriculture Department office here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Speaker said, “We are providing Rs15.6 billion to farmers which was historic relief efforts by the government.” He said that Kissan Card would be distributed to 104,000 farmers in Bahawalpur, while distribution of Kissan Card in other districts of the province was in progress. He also reviewed the informational counter, received a briefing about Kissan Card, and met farmers. Farmers appreciated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for the Kissan Card initiative. The deputy speaker said the Punjab government was providing interest-free loans to farmers ranging from Rs30,000 to Rs150,000 for six months. He further said the Punjab government’s tractor scheme, alongwith subsidies on seeds, fertilisers, agricultural medicines, and machinery would also be available with the Kissan Card.