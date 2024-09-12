Facilities under Awami Agenda  plan ensured in SW

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district administration of South Waziristan Upper is taking tangible measures to implement the provincial government’s ‘Awami Agenda’ program effectively to ensure better services and facilities for citizens. As part of these efforts, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Sarwakai staff conducted cleaning activities in various areas, including Barwand and Mola Khan Sarai, and removed garbage.

According to the district administration, the cleaning drive aimed to maintain a healthier and cleaner environment for the community.

Similarly, TMA Ladha Tehsil conducted an initial survey to assess dysfunctional street lights in Sararogha, Makeen, and Sam areas. Arrangements are being made for a more detailed technical assessment to ensure excellent civic amenities for the people.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has been meeting with various delegations as part of the open-door policy under the Chief Minister’s Awami Agenda to address the problems of people at their doorstep.