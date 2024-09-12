Khanewal admin enhances security, arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

KHANEWAL - In preparation for Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the district administration and police in Khanewal have launched extensive security and organisational measures. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari and District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak conducted an on-site inspection of the main procession route with Peace Committee members and organisers. They issued immediate directives to remove encroachments along the route and reviewed the security arrangements to ensure a smooth event. Special instructions were given to the Municipal Committee to clear Akbar Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, and Kacheri Bazaar of any obstructions to facilitate the procession. Following the inspection, the DC and DPO convened a meeting at Thana Sadr with Peace Committee members and local traders. The meeting focused on reaffirming commitments to cooperate fully with the administration and police to ensure a peaceful celebration. Furthermore, the DC and DPO met with procession organisers and local dignitaries at Jamia Mosque to discuss and refine the arrangements for the event.

KHANEWAL DPO HOLDS OPEN COURT TO STRENGTHEN PUBLIC TRUST, ENSURE TIMELY JUSTICE

In alignment with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak is actively pursuing justice and accountability through open courts. Recently, DPO Kharak conducted an open court at the Chowki Nawan Chowk police station in Sadr Khanewal. During this session, he addressed public complaints directly and issued immediate directives to resolve issues. The open court was attended by SDPO Sadr Circle Abdul Karim, SHO Saad Bin Saeed, Incharge Qaiser Kharal, alongwith local dignitaries, citizens, and a large group of journalists. In his remarks, DPO Kharak emphasised that the initiative aims to facilitate easier access to police officers, build public trust, and promptly address community concerns. He reiterated that public safety is the police’s primary duty and assured that justice will be delivered effectively. DPO Kharak highlighted that all complaints are being addressed on merit, with legal actions taken without delay. He urged police officers to treat citizens with respect and maintain exemplary conduct. The DPO stressed that any police officer failing to perform his duties, refusing to file cases, or soliciting bribes should be reported, promising strict departmental action against such behaviour. DPO Kharak also called for community support in identifying criminal elements, emphasising that a collaborative effort is crucial for fostering a civil and peaceful society. He reaffirmed the police’s commitment to timely justice, law and order, and the eradication of crime and drugs, underscoring that these are the top priorities for Khanewal’s Police force.