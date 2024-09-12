Thursday, September 12, 2024
Five injured in tractor-trolley accident in Pattoki

September 12, 2024
PATTOKI   -   Five people were injured when a tractortrolley collided with 11,000 KV electric wires near the Jaja Kalan Bridge in Pattoki on Wednesday. According to the police, the accident occurred when the tractor-trolley which was loaded with cargo came into contact with the downed electric wires. The iron frame of the trolley conducted the current, resulting in the occupants being burned. The injured workers were immediately transported by residents to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The incident happened due to the electric wires hanging low near the Jaja Kalan Bridge which falls under the LESCO Sub-Division Sarai Mughal jurisdiction. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and have warned the public to exercise caution when traveling in the area.

