Five killed in separate incidents

SUKKUR - Three people including a father-son duo were shot dead in a gruesome firing incident in the jurisdiction of Tamachani Police Station in Sukkur on Wednesday. The deceased persons were identified as Qadir Buksh Chohan, Azizullah Chohan and Mushtaq Chohan. Two people were also injured in the incident.

According to details, the gunmen used automatic weapons for targeting the victims who were riding a motorbike. The accused managed to escape from the crime scene.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to Civil Hospital.

An FIR of the murder incident was lodged with the police who launched an investigation into the killings.

The police have yet to asertain the motive behind the triple murder.

Meanwhile, Three persons including two women have been killed over a matrimonial dispute in Bagh Khan Zardari area of Nawabshah, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place within the limits of the Taluka police station. On receiving information a heavy police contingent reached the crime scene and started investigation. The bodies of the victims have been shifted to PMC Hospital for post-mortem.