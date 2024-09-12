Thursday, September 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Four dead in Thailand as typhoon flooding hits north: govt

NEWS WIRE
September 12, 2024
Newspaper, International

BANGKOK   -   Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains from Typhoon Yagi have claimed four lives in northern Thailand and inundated thousands of homes, the government said Wednesday, as it mobilised the army to help affected families. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said aid is on the way to around 9,000 families hit by the floods in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Confirming the first Yagi-linked deaths in the kingdom, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said two people were killed in a landslide in Chiang Mai province, and two more in Chiang Rai, which borders Myanmar. The health ministry said they have deployed medical staff, volunteers and rescue workers to migrate elder people to safer places. The Thai meteorological department also warned that more heavy rains were expected until next Tuesday, bringing the risk of fresh flash floods. “Between September 13- 17, please be careful of possible danger caused by heavy to very heavy rainfall,” it said in a statement.

Khanewal admin enhances security, arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1726031946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024