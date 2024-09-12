Four policemen arrested for taking bribe, illegally releasing accused in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Four constables were arrested for releasing an accused after accepting bribe from him. A police spokesperson said here Wednesday that four officials— Muhammad Yasin, Liaqat, Faisal and Nadeem posted at Sandal Bar police station were seen taking bribe of Rs10,000 from under-custody accused Shahbaz for his release in a video which went viral on social media. Taking notice of the incident, CPO Kamran Adil ordered the arrest of police officials. Further investigation was underway.

MAN KILLS PARALYSED WIFE

A man killed his paralyzed wife near here in Gulberg police limits. A police report said here Wednesday that Muneer Ahmad of Muhammadpura, Tariq Road was upset over the long illness of his wife Muniba Begum who had been paralysed for long. He attacked with a sharp edged weapon, killing Muneeba on the spot and fled.

The police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy and registered a case on the report of Shahzad Ahmad, a son of deceased woman.

MAN KILLED OVER MONETARY DISPUTE

An aged man was shot dead over a monetary dispute in the area of Millat Town police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Wednesday that brother of Muhammad Afzal had a monetary dispute with some people while Afzal was trying to make a compromise. Over this issue, an altercation occurred between the parties near Sitara Valley-II on Sheikhupura Road during which the accused opened fire and killed Muhammad Afzal (58) on the spot. The police took the body into custody started investigation into the incident.