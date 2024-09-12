Gold rate up by Rs2,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,300 and was sold at Rs264,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs261,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,972 to Rs226,337 from Rs224,365 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs207,476 from Rs205,668, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $23 to $2,523 from $2,523, the Association reported.