Growers, exporters, researchers, agri experts attend PHDEC webinar

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) organised a webinar on the topic of “Swat-1 Onion: Unlocking Production Potential and Market Prospects” the other day. The session was attended by key stakeholders, including growers, exporters, researchers, and agriculture experts. CEO PHDEC, along with guest speakers, addressed the pressing need for enhancing onion yield in Pakistan to meet both domestic and export demands.

Dr Noor Habib, Principal Research Officer, ARI Mingora Swat, educated the audience on Swat-1, a popular red-skinned onion variety in Pakistan introduced in 1992. He added that the Swat-1 has shown great promise with a yield potential of 35-40 tons per hectare. Its good storage quality, lasting 3-4 months at ambient temperature in ventilated storage, makes it a highly valuable crop for farmers and traders alike. The variety’s medium bulb size (8-12 bulbs per kg) and hightop bulb shape add to its commercial viability.

With Pakistan ranking 7th among the top ten onion-producing countries and 8th in onion exports, the event highlighted the significant yield gap. The national average yield stands at 14.3 tons/ha, compared to the potential 30 tons/ ha achieved at agricultural research institutes and progressive farmers’ fields. Closing this gap could add 2.5 million tons to Pakistan’s annual onion production, contributing significantly to the country’s food security and export potential.

The CEO of PHDEC, in his address, underlined the company’s ongoing efforts in developing horticultural export strategies, supporting growers, and exploring new market prospects. He emphasized the role of PHDEC in bridging the yield gap, fostering research, and promoting advanced cultivation techniques to enhance productivity. The session also shed light on the importance of aligning onion production with international standards to tap into the growing global demand.