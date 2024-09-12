Thursday, September 12, 2024
HESCO CEO reviews arrangements for power supply during Rabi-ul-Awwal

APP
September 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Roshan Otho conducted visits to various areas in the city to review the uninterrupted power supply during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal. According to a HESCO spokesperson, the CEO visited several areas, including Dawat-e-Islami’s Faizan-e-Madina Markaz, Afandi Town, Latifabad Unit No. 10, Rabi-ul-Awal Chowk and the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Abdul Wahab Shah Jilani. During his visit to the shrine of Sakhi Abdul Wahab Shah Jilani, Muhammad Roshan Otho laid a chadar, offered Fateha and also attended a Mehfil-e-Naat.

