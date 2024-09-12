Home Secretary unveils new probation reform

LAHORE - A delegation of the US Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Bureau (INL), led by Program Officer Garhett Mecham called on Secretary Home Punjab, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. The meeting, which focused on law enforcement and the probation and parole system, highlighted recent reforms and collaborative efforts.During the meeting, Secretary Mengal elaborated on the Punjab Home Department’s new Community Service Model for probationers. The initiative engages 40,000 probationers across the province in community service roles. Mengal explained that, following international standards, probationers’ community service requirements and durations would now be specified in judicial orders.Mengal further stated that probationers would be assigned tasks according to their educational and technical skills, aiming to transform them into productive members of society. The new model, he noted, was expected to enhance societal benefits and support rehabilitation.Garhett Mecham praised the Punjab government’s prisons reform model, calling it commendable. He expressed a desire for ongoing partnership to advance justice and law enforcement, emphasizing that the success of community service model could result in substantial annual savings for the Punjab government.The special meeting was also attended by Special Secretary Home Fazal-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza, DG Parole Shahid Iqbal, Deputy Secretary Home Tasneem Ahmed, and professors from LUMS, Lahore College for Women University, and Government College University Lahore.