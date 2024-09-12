Thursday, September 12, 2024
Horny shrubs, bushes on Main Jati to Sujawal Road pose danger to travelers

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA SUJAWAL
September 12, 2024
SUJAWAL   -  The Main Jati to Sujawal road, rebuilt after the devastating 2010 flash flood, has become a safety hazard due to the overgrowth of thorny shrubs and bushes. Local transporters and residents are facing significant challenges navigating this critical route, which connects the district headquarters to Jati, a commercial town, and surrounding areas.

According to drivers, the dense foliage has made it difficult to travel at night, especially since the road is designed for one-way traffic. “It’s like driving through a tunnel of thorns,” said Muhammad Salim, a driver who regularly uses the route. “The bushes are so thick that pedestrians can suddenly appear out of nowhere, making it hard to control the vehicle.” Moreover, local residents have revealed that these bushes and shrubs have become hiding spots for local robbers, who take advantage of the cover to commit crimes under the cover of darkness. The situation has become so dire that advocates Ayaz Ali Khowaja, Sajjad Ali, and others filed an application under Section 133 of the CrPC, seeking the removal of these shrubs. However, despite the First Judicial Magistrate’s order, the roads department has failed to take action.

