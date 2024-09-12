IFA seals ketchup unit; discards over 1000 kg sauces, 100 kg ketchup

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr. Tahira Saddique led by a food safety team (FST) has conducted a raid at a ketchup production unit in Model Town. During the operation, the IFA seized over 1,000 kilograms of sauces, 100 kilograms of ketchup, 130 kilograms of apricot sauce, and 82 kilograms of illegal additives. The authority immediately sealed the unit after discovering violations of food safety regulations. Talking to APP, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the IFA has intensified its efforts to combat the production and sale of unsafe food products. A recent raid uncovered serious violations at a ketchup manufacturing unit in Model Town, leading to significant seizures and the closure of the unit. She said that the ketchup did not meet the required standard of brix, a key indicator of sugar content in the product. The investigation revealed that the ketchup and sauces were being produced using powdered apricot paste mixed with banned colors, raising concerns about consumer safety. The raid also uncovered a range of other health risks. Inspectors found insects in the storage drums, as well as broken floors and non-food utensils being used in the production process, further compromising the hygiene of the products, she added.