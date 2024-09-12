IHC clears Imran Khan's plea against military trial, seeks govt response

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday removed objections to a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder , challenging his possible trial in a military court. The court directed the registrar’s office to number the case and sought a clear response from the federal government by September 16, according to ARY News.

During the hearing, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb questioned the legality of a potential military trial for , emphasizing that he is a civilian and voicing concern over this possibility. The court pressed the federal government for its stance on whether it was seriously considering trying the former prime minister in a military court.

The Additional Attorney General initially requested that the objections on the plea be addressed. However, Justice Aurangzeb stated that the objections had already been removed, allowing the case to proceed. The judge also referenced a Supreme Court ruling on the trial of civilians in military courts, suggesting that the matter carries significant legal weight.

The court adjourned the hearing until September 16, instructing the federal government to provide clear guidance by that date. If no relevant information is provided, the plea may be rendered ineffective. However, if the government confirms its intention to pursue a military trial, the court will move forward with the case.

The plea was filed by through his lawyer, Aziz Karamat Bhandari, challenging the transfer of cases related to the May 9 protests to military courts. Respondents in the case include the secretaries of law and home, IG Islamabad, IG Punjab, IG Jails, DG FIA, and the federal government.

In a related development, had earlier announced his willingness to offer a conditional apology for the May 9 riots, stating that any culprits identified from his party would be expelled and brought to justice. Speaking from Adiala Jail, the former prime minister insisted that his party was a victim of the violence, and questioned why evidence related to the events was being concealed.

The case is being closely watched as it could set a precedent for civilian trials in military courts in Pakistan.