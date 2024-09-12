IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez makes historic first visit to Pakistan

Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco, secretary general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), arrived in Pakistan on Thursday, marking the first-ever visit by an IMO chief to the country. The landmark visit underscores Pakistan's growing engagement in the global maritime sector and highlights its commitment to sustainable maritime development.

Dominguez will attend the International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition and Conference, where he will engage in high-level discussions with Pakistan's leadership and senior government officials. The conference provides a platform for exchanging views on key issues related to the maritime sector and the blue economy, further strengthening Pakistan-IMO ties.

As a founding member of the IMO, Pakistan has played a pivotal role in advancing the organization's vision of ensuring safe, secure, and efficient shipping in clean oceans. Over the years, Pakistan has served five terms on the IMO Council and has remained a consistent advocate for upholding the objectives of sustainable maritime governance.

The secretary general's visit is expected to boost cooperation between Pakistan and the IMO, opening avenues for enhanced collaboration in maritime safety, environmental protection, and the sustainable use of marine resources.