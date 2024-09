Ex-premier and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for an expedited verdict on their post-arrest bail. The petition, filed through their legal team including Barrister Salman Safdar, Khalid Chaudhry, and Faisal Chaudhry, names the state, Accountability Court, and Special Judge Central as respondents.

The petition requests the IHC to direct the Special Judge Central to issue an immediate decision on the bail application of and Bushra Bibi.