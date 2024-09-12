Imran Khan condemns Gandapur's 'Inappropriate' remarks on Journalists

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has publicly criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for making inappropriate comments about journalists during a rally in Islamabad on September 8.

Speaking informally with journalists at Adiala Jail on Thursday, distanced himself from Gandapur’s remarks, stating that while there are good and bad individuals in every profession, it does not mean all are bad. Khan expressed disapproval of Gandapur's language, attributing it to overzealous passion.

“Ali Amin Gandapur should not have made such remarks,” Khan stated, reaffirming his respect for journalists who, he said, work under immense pressure and compared their efforts to a “jihad” for truth and democracy.

Journalists present reminded Khan of his prior support for Gandapur’s speech, which the former prime minister clarified was made without knowledge of the remarks aimed at journalists.

The media community has widely protested Gandapur's comments, demanding an apology directly from him, though PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and Asad Qaiser have since issued apologies on his behalf.