Islamabad Marriott Hotel to launch Thai Food Festival on 19th

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Marriott Hotel will announce the muchanticipated Thai Food Festival on September 19th, 2024. This festival promises to deliver an authentic Thai culinary experience and cultural showcase that is sure to captivate guests.

Speaking at the press conference, Hotel Manager of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel Hassan Khan expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the festival, stating: “We are thrilled to bring the rich flavors of Thailand to Islamabad through this vibrant festival. Our goal is to provide our guests with an immersive cultural experience, allowing them to savor authentic Thai cuisine while enjoying performances that showcase the beauty of Thai culture. We are honored to have the collaboration of the Royal Thai Embassy and look forward to welcoming everyone to this exciting event.” Chargé d’Affaires Ms Kamolwan Sriposil of the Royal Thai Embassy also shared thoughts on the festival, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange through food. “Food has always been a significant part of Thailand’s culture, and we are pleased to share our culinary heritage with the people of Islamabad. The Thai Food Festival at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel offers a wonderful opportunity for locals and expatriates alike to experience the vibrant and diverse flavors of Thailand, while also enjoying traditional Thai performances. We are grateful for the hospitality of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel in making this festival a reality.”

In addition to the delectable Thai cuisine prepared by the hotel’s expert Thai chef, guests will be treated to live performances by a special Thai cultural troupe, flown in directly from Thailand to enrich the festival’s atmosphere. The menu will feature an array of traditional Thai dishes, from spicy salads to creamy curries, offering a true taste of Thailand.