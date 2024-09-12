Islamic Action Front makes strong showing in Jordan’s parliamentary elections

The Islamic Action Front (IAF) made strong gains in Jordan’s parliamentary elections, securing 31 of the total 138 seats, the country’s Election Commission announced Wednesday.

Three of the IAF winners, however, are not formal party members.

In a press conference, the commission’s chairman, Musa Maaytah, confirmed that 10 party lists won seats in the general electoral district, with the IAF claiming the most, securing 17 out of the 41 seats allocated for political parties, according to Anadolu.

Out of the total 138 seats in the Jordanian parliament, 104 were won by party candidates across both local and general constituencies. Sixty-three candidates triumphed in local constituencies, while 41 won in the general electoral constituencies.

The IAF, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood movement, secured 31 seats: 17 in general electoral constituencies and 14 in local ones.

The election saw a significant increase in party representation compared to the 2020 elections, where only 12 party candidates, including five from the IAF, won seats.

The rise in party participation can be attributed to the new electoral law, which allocated 41 seats for party lists in the general constituencies.

Voter turnout reached 32.25%, with 1.64 million Jordanians casting their ballots out of an eligible 5.08 million. A total of 1,623 candidates contested the 138 seats in the House of Representatives across 197 local and general lists.

The Jordanian parliament consists of two chambers: the appointed Senate and the elected House of Representatives.

Tuesday’s elections followed King Abdullah II’s April call for a new parliament, with the Election Commission scheduling the vote for Sept. 10, 2024.