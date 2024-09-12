Japan to host Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2024 finals series in Tokyo

After three intense rounds of pool action across six nations, Japan is set to host the concluding two weekends of the .

All matches will take place at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo, beginning this weekend.

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, Tonga will face Canada in the fifth-place playoff, followed by a semi-final clash between Fiji and the USA at 19:05 (GMT+9). Fiji, with five wins from six encounters, holds the upper hand historically, having last beaten the USA 20-14 in 2014.

Sunday, September 15, brings the second semi-final, where Samoa will take on hosts Japan at 15:05 (GMT+9). Although Japan triumphed 28-22 in their most recent meeting at RWC 2023, Samoa leads the overall head-to-head with 12 wins to Japan’s six and a strong record of seven victories in 10 matches on Japanese soil.