JUI-F chief vows to stay in opposition, oppose unconstitutional legislation

September 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said he would not support any legislation contradictory to Constitution and remain part of the opposition. “I am and will remain part of the opposition,” the veteran politician said during a meeting with former senator Muhammad Ali Durrani, who called on him at his residence in Islamabad. His remarks came days after the veteran politician apparently lowered his rhetoric against the coalition government led by the PML-N after months. He has been accusing the ruling coalition of coming to power via rigging in the February 8 elections. Reports said Muhammad Ali Durrani held a lengthy meeting with JUI-F chief at the latter’s residence on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. During the meeting, both politicians discussed ongoing political issues and future course of action, the insiders added. Durrani also took Fazl into confidence over his political interactions. Speaking on the occasion, the JUI-F chief claimed that the incumbent rulers would not be able to gain support for a legislation “that contradicts the Constitution of Pakistan and democracy.” Furthermore, he said, the government’s existence and its actions were contradictory to the interests of the people. “Supporting such a government is tantamount to make the people angry.” “We want to come into power only with the votes of the people of Pakistan,” Fazl said.

