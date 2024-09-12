King Charles III addresses health concerns, cancels New Zealand visit on doctor's orders

has opened up about his health and how it will impact his upcoming foreign visits. Speaking at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday during a meeting with New Zealand’s women’s rugby team, the 75-year-old monarch revealed that he would be unable to visit New Zealand in October due to medical advice.

"I am extremely sorry I can’t come to New Zealand in late October because of doctor's orders," King Charles said, expressing his disappointment but hoping for another opportunity in the future.

This marks the first time King Charles has publicly discussed his health since the Palace disclosed in February 2024 that he is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, sparking public concern.

Despite these challenges, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will proceed with their planned visit to Australia and Samoa, starting October 18. The itinerary for the trip remains unchanged.

During his conversation with the Black Ferns, King Charles shared a lighthearted moment, advising the athletes to cherish their time on the team. "You don't stay young for very long, as I discovered—it all goes quicker than you think," he joked, before wishing them success.