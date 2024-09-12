KP Food Authority seizes fake beverages, imposes fines

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continues its crackdown on adulterated and hazardous food items across various districts in the province.

During recent operations in Mardan, Nowshera, and Swabi, the Food Safety teams seized hundreds of liters of fake beverages and banned China salt. Heavy fines were imposed on those found in violation.

A spokesperson for the Food Authority reported that the Nowshera Food Safety team conducted a raid in the Pir Sabaq area, where they confiscated over 800 liters of counterfeit and substandard beverages. Legal proceedings under the Food Safety Act have been initiated against the involved parties.

In Swabi, the Food Safety team seized 440 liters of hazardous beverages from a shop in Chota Lahore and issued a warning notice to the shop owner.

Additionally, the Mardan Food Safety team recovered 100 kilograms of banned China salt from a spice manufacturing factory, imposing fines for the violation. A snacks factory was also inspected, and due to poor hygiene conditions, the owner was fined a substantial amount.

Director General of the Food Authority Wasif Saeed commended the Food Safety teams for their successful raids and stressed that the sale of hazardous food items would not be tolerated. He assured that strict actions against offenders would continue throughout the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru directed authorities to take stringent action against those compromising public health, stating, “No leniency will be shown towards individuals involved in such activities.”