KP govt develops policy draft for allotment of industrial plots

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has developed the initial draft of a new policy for the allotment, cancellation, transfer, and surrendering of plots at industrial estates and parks under the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB).

A meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, reviewed the draft policy on Wednesday. The meeting discussed important points and proposed further improvements to enhance the policy’s effectiveness and feasibility.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Industries Mohammad Anwar Khan, Managing Director SIDB Habib Ullah Arif, Deputy Managing Director Sahibzada Zulfiqar, and other officials. Participants were given a detailed presentation on the draft policy, which will be enforced upon formal approval.

The new policy includes provisions for online applications for industrial plots, allowing applicants 20 days to submit necessary documents. Applicants will be required to pay 25% of the total plot price as a down payment, with the remaining 75% to be paid in installments. The scrutiny of applications and issuance of provisional allotment letters will be managed by the concerned forum. Additionally, the policy outlines a clear procedure for the cancellation, transfer, and surrendering of plots.

Special Assistant Abdul Karim expressed optimism that the new policy would promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and facilitate industrialists. He emphasized a focus on industrialization and streamlining procedures, moving away from traditional lengthy processes. Karim also highlighted the importance of prioritizing electricity provision in new industrial estates and parks to avoid delays in establishing new industrial units. He directed the efficient use of commercial plots within industrial estates to support the board’s sustainability.