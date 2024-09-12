LESCO detects 443 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 443 connections from where people were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour. A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 194 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 19 accused have been arrested by the respective police. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 09 were commercial, 02 agricultural, and 432 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 427,991 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.177 million. During the 346 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 126,250 power connections and 112,700 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 38,220 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 137,881,882 detection units worth Rs 4,963,229,184 to all the power pilferers. Meanwhile, Keeping in view huge outstanding dues amounting to Rs 14.334 billion of government departments, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has widened its scope of recovery. A LESCO spokesman told the media on Wednesday that the company had been continuing recovery from private sector’s chronic defaulters of various categories in all its circles over the last 346 days and it also issued the list of defaulting government institutions.

The CEO also tasked the LESCO’s relevant officers to ensure recovery from public sector departments in accordance with the given list and also take all necessary steps in this regard, he added.

According to the list, issued by LESCO, he stated that the Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) were defaulter of Rs 5.999 billion, WASA Lahore (Water and Sanitation Authority) Rs 4.100 billion; Punjab Irrigation and Power Department Rs 636 million; Police Department Rs 555 million; City District Government of Lahore Rs 454 million; District and Tehsil Hospital Lahore Rs 432 million; District Government Kasur Rs 352 million; Lahore Development Authority Rs 237 million; Parks and Horticulture Authority Rs 227 million; Punjab Prisons Department Rs 216 million; Lahore Ring Road Authority Rs 209 million; Mayo Hospital Lahore Rs 179 million; Pakistan Railways Rs 440 million; PWD Department Pakistan Rs 96 million: Cabinet Secretariat Rs 79 million; Geological Survey of Pakistan Rs 57 million; Pakistan Administrative Staff College Rs 33 million and SE buildings WAPDA House Rs 33 million.