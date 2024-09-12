Man dies as fire erupts in residential building

KARACHI - Rescue teams have retrieved one body and controlled a fire that broke out at a residential building in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony Number 3 on Wednesday night, officials said.

According to Sindh Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Khan, the fire was brought under control due to Rescue 1122’s rapid response.

The cooling process ha also begun, and Rescue 1122 officials have entered the building and are engaged in a search operation. The deceased who was pulled out from the building was an unidentified 55-year-old man, Khan said. Those who climbed to the roof were also rescued. After the cooling process is complete, the final search operation will be conducted, Khan said. He noted that a total of five fire brigade vehicles were part of the rescue operation, and Rescue 1122’s Central Command and Control reached the site of the incident as soon as it received information about the fire. The fire erupted in a shop dealing with oil, Khan added. “It is difficult to douse the fire with water, the trained Rescue 1122 team is using foam,” Khan had said earlier.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and issued directives to speed up the rescue operation.

He also directed the Karachi Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Malir to reach the site of the incident immediately. “Every effort should be made to move people to a safe space,” the CM said, according to a statement issued by CM House spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Channa. “The safety of people’s lives and property should be ensured in all cases,” the CM was quoted as saying. He also asked to be updated on each development.

“The main cause of the fire is said to be an illegal petrol pump,” the statement said. “Legal action should be taken against illegal petrol sellers.” “A crackdown needs to be initiated wherever there are illegal, open petrol businesses like this,” the statement said. No one has the right to play with the lives of people, the statement said.

CM Murad asked for a report as soon as the report is brought under control. A huge fire that broke out in an industrial unit in the SITE area on the morning of August 16 was controlled after hour-long firefighting operation, rescuers said.

They said that no loss of life was reported. However, a fireman belonging to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) became unconscious during the rescue operation. Earlier in July, hundreds of people were evacuated safely and no one was reported injured in a fire that erupted in the Pakistan Stock Exchange building off I.I. Chundrigar Road.