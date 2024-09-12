Thursday, September 12, 2024
Man kills wife, nephew in Khanpur for ‘honour’

INP
September 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANPUR   -  A man in Khanpur, south Punjab killed his wife and nephew for ‘honour’, police said on Wednesday. The police said that Faheem Abbas, the suspect, killed his 26-year-old wife Shahzadi and his 18-year-old nephew Zaheer by repeatedly attacking them with a knife in the limits of the City police station of the city. On hearing the screams, residents of the area gathered outside Faheem’s home. The police said that they had shifted the bodies to a hospital for the post-mortem while later Faheem also surrendered when he appeared at the police station alongwith the knife.

INP

