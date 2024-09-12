Measures underway for development of industrial zones: Sindh Minister

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Wednesday, said that all possible measures were being taken for development of industrial zones in the province on the directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The minister, while talking to different delegations who called on him here, said that Sindh government has always stood by the people in difficult times and it was striving to resolve issues of public at all levels. He said that Sindh government during its previous tenures carried out record development works across the province and it will come up to the expectations of people. The government was facilitating the private sector to ensure creation of employment opportunities in the province, the minister said and urged the private sector to come forward and extend their cooperation to the government for the purpose.