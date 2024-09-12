Thursday, September 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mobilink Bank partners with Mercurial Minds to accelerate financial transformation

Mobilink Bank partners with Mercurial Minds to accelerate financial transformation
PR
September 12, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Mercurial Minds (M.M.), a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Mobilink Bank’s journey towards digital transformation, as the bank strives to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, and solidify its position as a leader in the microfinance sector.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population. M.M.’s cutting-edge automation solutions will be deployed across Mobilink Bank’s operations to streamline key processes, reduce manual workload, and enhance accuracy and productivity. By automating repetitive tasks, Mobilink Bank will free up valuable resources to focus on strategic initiatives and deliver premium service to its customers. This partnership aligns with both organizations’ shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

Khanewal admin enhances security, arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

“Our partnership with M.M. converges perfectly with our vision of delivering transformative digital and financial solutions for our valued customers by leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve efficiency and enhance controls,” said Adil Ali Abbasi, Chief Financial Officer of Mobilink Bank. “The bank is confident that this strategic move will enhance its operational agility and strengthen its commitment to providing customers and partners with the highest service standards.”

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1726031946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024