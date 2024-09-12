Mobilink Bank partners with Mercurial Minds to accelerate financial transformation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Mercurial Minds (M.M.), a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Mobilink Bank’s journey towards digital transformation, as the bank strives to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, and solidify its position as a leader in the microfinance sector.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population. M.M.’s cutting-edge automation solutions will be deployed across Mobilink Bank’s operations to streamline key processes, reduce manual workload, and enhance accuracy and productivity. By automating repetitive tasks, Mobilink Bank will free up valuable resources to focus on strategic initiatives and deliver premium service to its customers. This partnership aligns with both organizations’ shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

“Our partnership with M.M. converges perfectly with our vision of delivering transformative digital and financial solutions for our valued customers by leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve efficiency and enhance controls,” said Adil Ali Abbasi, Chief Financial Officer of Mobilink Bank. “The bank is confident that this strategic move will enhance its operational agility and strengthen its commitment to providing customers and partners with the highest service standards.”