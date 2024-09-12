Thursday, September 12, 2024
NA speaker suspends 5 officials over PTI MPs arrest
Our Staff Reporter
September 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq suspended the lower house of parliament’s Sergeant at Arms Muhammad Ishfaq Ashraf for four months on Wednesday for showcasing irresponsibility regarding NA’s security. Furthermore, the speaker also suspended four other officials of the CDA posted in the Parliament House and transferred for turning off the lights. These officials include Muzafar Hussain (Electrician), Zaheer Abbas (Electrician), Zulfiqar Ali (Generator Operator), and Arshad Khokar (Fire Alarm). These CDA officials posted in the Parliament House are found involved in turning off the lights of the Parliament House at their own when some members from opposition avoiding arrest were in the parliament. A number of cases were filed against PTI leaders, which also include the reported attack on police at Chongi No 26.

