New Tech University launches IT diploma program in collaboration with China

In a significant step toward enhancing education in modern technology, New Tech University has announced a three-year diploma program in collaboration with China.

The program will focus on Information Technology (IT) fields such as Big Data, Mechatronics, and Software Engineering. Students will complete two years of education in Pakistan at New Tech University and one year in China. Graduates of the program will have opportunities for permanent jobs in China’s IT industry.

The registrar of the National University of Technology highlighted that the program is designed to develop the skills of Pakistani youth, with additional employment prospects in CPEC-related projects. Plans to introduce diploma and degree programs in nanotechnology and related fields in other Pakistani universities are also under consideration.