No plans to relocate 2025 Champions Trophy from Pakistan, says ICC

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Geoff Allardice has confirmed that there are no plans to move the 2025 away from Pakistan, dispelling doubts about the tournament’s relocation due to security concerns.

Speaking at a media briefing for the Women’s T20 World Cup, Allardice reiterated Pakistan’s role as the official host and expressed satisfaction with the preparations.

He highlighted the ICC’s regular visits to member countries, including Pakistan, to ensure the successful organization of its events.

Allardice clarified that no team had expressed any reservations about playing in Pakistan, and all participating teams were fully committed. Although the official dates for the 2025 have not yet been announced, the tournament will mark its return after an eight-year hiatus.

Pakistan last won the trophy in 2017, defeating India by 180 runs in the final held in England.