NY Lagos Strikers unveil power-packed 16-member squad for Zim Afro T10

Azhar Khan

The NY Lagos Strikers have announced their full 16-member squad for the upcoming T10 tournament, signaling their intent to field a dynamic and competitive lineup. The team’s recent acquisitions, including international stars and emerging talents, have injected fresh energy and depth into their ranks as they prepare for the fast-paced tournament.

Notable additions to the squad include Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera and Binura Fernando, Pakistan's hard-hitting Asif Ali, Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani, Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran, and West Indian speedster Oshane Thomas. These players are expected to bring a blend of experience and power to the team, enhancing the Strikers' chances throughout the competition. Avishka Fernando, another Sri Lankan star, has also been highlighted as a key player for the squad, adding further firepower to their batting lineup.

The full squad for the NY Lagos Strikers includes: Thisara Perera, Binura Fernando, Asif Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Najibullah Zadran, Akhilesh Bodugum, Oshane Thomas, Avishka Fernando, Raveesh Sathsara, Joshua Bishop, Matullah Khan, Newman Nyamhuri, Nyasha Mayavo, Dion Myers, Clive Madande, and Ryan Burl.

Sagar Khanna, owner of the NY Lagos Strikers, expressed his enthusiasm about the new additions, stating, “I am thrilled with the talent we’ve brought on board for the tournament. These players have the skill and determination we need to strengthen the squad. It’s crucial to find the right balance, and I’m confident that these new signings will align perfectly with our plans and ambitions.”