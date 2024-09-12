Thursday, September 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

OGRA lowers RLNG prices for September 2024

OGRA lowers RLNG prices for September 2024
Web Desk
7:37 PM | September 12, 2024
Business

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) prices for September 2024.

As per the latest notification, new rates have been set for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) consumers.

For SNGPL, RLNG prices have been reduced by $0.15 per million British thermal units (mmbtu), bringing the price to $12.92 per mmbtu. Similarly, SSGC customers will see a decrease of $0.15 per mmbtu, with the new rate at $11.75 per mmbtu.

The price cut is aimed at reducing energy costs for consumers and encouraging economic growth during the month.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1726118919.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024