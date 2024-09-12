OGRA lowers RLNG prices for September 2024

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) prices for September 2024.

As per the latest notification, new rates have been set for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) consumers.

For SNGPL, RLNG prices have been reduced by $0.15 per million British thermal units (mmbtu), bringing the price to $12.92 per mmbtu. Similarly, SSGC customers will see a decrease of $0.15 per mmbtu, with the new rate at $11.75 per mmbtu.

The price cut is aimed at reducing energy costs for consumers and encouraging economic growth during the month.