Pakistan's SAFF U-17 Championship participation in doubt amid NOC delays

The participation of Pakistan’s national football team in the SAFF Under-17 Championship 2024, set to take place in Bhutan, remains uncertain as the team's departure hinges on government approval.

The reliable sources have revealed that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has yet to issue the crucial No Objection Certificate (NOC) needed for the squad to travel, putting their preparations on hold. The PSB has reportedly asked the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to resubmit the required documents for review, causing further delays.

Despite these setbacks, the PFF has secured tickets for the team in anticipation of their scheduled departure from Islamabad on September 16. The team has been intensively training at the Kunj Football Ground in Abbottabad, with an additional training camp planned in Islamabad before the tournament.

The SAFF Under-17 Championship is set to take place in Thimphu, Bhutan, from September 20 to 30, featuring teams from across South Asia.