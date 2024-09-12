The Six-Day War of 1967, a defining conflict in the Middle East, reshaped the geopolitical landscape of the region. Fought between Israel and the Arab states of Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, the war erupted over longstanding tensions and territorial disputes. In a stunning display of military prowess, Israel swiftly defeated its adversaries, capturing the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights. The war redrew borders, deepened regional animosities, and left a lasting impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Its ramifications continue to reverberate, influencing diplomatic efforts and fuelling tensions in the volatile region.