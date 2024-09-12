PFA seizes 800 litre milk

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Wednesday to have seized 800 liter substandard milk from Atari village area and discarded it. On the direction of PFA Director General, a food safety team raided the illegal factory and confiscated 800 liters of substandard milk, a mini truck, two machines, a gas cylinder, a stove, drums, cans, and a plunger. A case has been registered against those involved in.The unit was found to be producing milk using harmful additives including vegetable ghee, banned powders, and other injurious ingredients. According to PFA DG Asim Javed, the team also impounded vehicle (CAJ-6784) which being used to supply milk to various societies in Lahore.

The PFA DG warned that adulterated milk, mixed with harmful powders and prohibited substances, could lead to serious health hazards and diseases. He vowed that strict action would be taken against those involved in the production and distribution of such products.