PM endorses ‘Charter of Parliament’ proposed by Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday consulted his coalition party, Pakistan Peoples Party, on the prevailing political situation in the country.

A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party led by its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the political situation in the country, an official statement issued from PM House said. During the meeting, which was second within a month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Peoples Party is the main coalition party of the government.

Talking to the delegation the Prime Minister appreciated the “Charter of Parliament” proposed by Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Parliament and expressed that it will strengthen democracy and Parliament. On this occasion, the Pakistan People’s Party delegation praised the government’s economic policies for the stability of the country’s economy.

Syed Naveed Qamar and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab were included in the delegation of Peoples Party.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar and Attorney General also participated in the meeting.